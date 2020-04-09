Luke Fickell’s Son, A 2021 Recruit, Receives Scholarship Offer

Luke Fickell didn’t have to go far to extend his latest Cincinnati Bearcats scholarship offer. Landon Fickell, a 2021 offensive guard, just picked up an offer from his father’s program.

This is the biggest offer so far for the younger Fickell. Akron, Toledo, and Western Kentucky all came through ahead of Cincinnati, while he also has some interesting FCS offers like Ivy League program Dartmouth. He has not received a Power Five offer, but has been on visits to Louisville, Pitt, and his father’s longtime program Ohio State.

The Archbishop Mueller star hasn’t been heavily evaluated by the recruiting services yet. He has two-stars from 247Sports, which rank him as the No. 81 offensive guard in the country, and No. 89 recruit in Ohio. He doesn’t have a composite ranking at this time.

On Wednesday morning, after the offer came through, 247’s Bill Greene made the first prediction for Fickell. He believes that he will wind up playing for the Bearcats. Obviously, that is a pretty good bet with the family connection, and where his recruitment is thus far.

Honored to announce i have received an offer from the university of Cincinnati.

Thx to @CrookUC @MoellerFootball pic.twitter.com/xIsTZRqPL1 — landon Fickell (@FickellLandon) April 7, 2020

Luke Fickell is entering year four at Cincinnati, after a long run at Ohio State under Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. He began as an assistant at his alma mater in 2002, and remained on staff in various roles until taking over the Bearcats in 2016.

He has been very successful with the Bearcats. After a 4-8 season to start his tenure, he has posted back-to-back 11-win seasons.

Fickell has been floated for a number of Power Five jobs over the last few years, but it looks like he’s content in one of the better Group of Five spots, especially for him with his deep Ohio roots. The chance to coach his son certainly wouldn’t hurt matters either.

The Bearcats are off to a good start in 2021 already. With seven commits, they have the No. 29 class nationally, and top group in the AAC.