Mark May Releases Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

The Week 5 college football schedule is shaping up to be the most entertaining so far this season. No.1 Alabama will take on No. 12 Ole Miss in what should be a high-scoring shootout, while No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas square off in a top-10 match-up. However, for those looking for intriguing games outside of the SEC this week, No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame should deliver on all fronts.

The two unbeaten programs will meet up in South Bend on Saturday afternoon for what appears to be one of the most important games in the first half of the 2021 season. Each team has a major opportunity to pick up a resume-boosting win, while a loss could deal a severe blow to either school.

Cincinnati comes into Saturday’s contest after a bye week and has looked strong in each of its first three wins this year. The Bearcats AAC schedule isn’t that strong in comparison to some of the other top teams, so a victory in this weekend’s match-up is pivotal if Luke Fickell wants his program to make a bid for the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame has shown significant improvement after two three-point wins to open the 2021 campaign. Last Saturday’s blowout of Wisconsin has given the Fighting Irish plenty of momentum for what could be their toughest opponent remaining on this year’s schedule.

College football analyst Mark May has taken note of the intriguing story-lines in Saturday’s Cincinnati-Notre Dame game and has made his score prediction for the contest. He’s taking the Bearcats to win 29-20 on the road in South Bend.

#Cincinnati @ #NotreDame: @GoBearcatsFB are fresh off a bye and have had 2 weeks to prepare for @NDFootball. #ND is coming off an emotional win. ND has gotten better, but I'm going with the #Bearcats, 29-20. Make your pick on @TheCrowdsLine ▶️: https://t.co/r7yXOmLf43 — Mark May (@mark_may) September 30, 2021

Cincinnati enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite as of Thursday, but ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Notre Dame a 57.9 percent chance at getting the win. The game between the two top-10 opponents should be close and be one of the highlights of the weekend’s slate.

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati will kick-off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The game will air on NBC.