Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder became an impact player for the Cincinnati Bearcats from the moment he stepped on the field in 2018. He has developed so well over the past few years that he’ll be considered a legitimate NFL prospect next April.

Ridder is undoubtedly a fan favorite at Cincinnati due to all of his personal and team accomplishments. It’s also worth mentioning that he has a great support system at home.

When he’s not on the gridiron, Ridder is enjoying life with his girlfriend, Claire Cornett.

Since 2017, Cornett has shared pictures of the happy couple on Instagram. She may not have considered herself a major football fan prior to meeting Ridder, but things have changed.

Desmond and Claire welcomed their daughter, Leighton, to the world in April. It was a special moment for the couple.

Ridder has made it very clear that he enjoys being a father. In fact, he showed off his “Girl Dad” T-shirt on social media.

This season has been a magical one for the Bearcats, and it’s safe to say Cornett has been enjoying it.

Once this college football season comes to an end, Desmond and Claire will enter the next chapter of their lives.

Next up for Ridder is the 2022 NFL Draft.