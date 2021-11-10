Mel Kiper Jr Names QB With “Most Upside” In 2022 NFL Draft Class

For the past few weeks, Kenny Pickett from Pitt has been the No. 1 quarterback on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board. However, he doesn’t believe Pickett has the highest upside from the upcoming quarterback class.

While on ESPN’s Get Up this Wednesday morning, Kiper said that he believes Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is the quarterback prospect with the most upside.

“Physically, athletically, he has it all,” Kiper said. “Precise, accurate passing, lacks consistency there – same thing with Josh Allen. If you can fix that, Desmond Ridder out of all these quarterbacks may have the most upside going into the NFL.”

In nine games this season, Ridder has 2,121 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 214 yards and four scores on the ground.

.@MelKiperESPN says Desmond Ridder at Cincinnati is the QB with the most upside in this year's NFL Draft, and reminds him of Josh Allen 👀 "Physically, athletically, he has it all!" pic.twitter.com/WEwmbJbAls — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 10, 2021

ESPN’s David Pollack, however, isn’t so sure that Ridder’s upside is higher than every other quarterback prospect who is projected to be part of the 2022 draft class.

“Desmond Ridder is very easy to like, very hard to love,” Pollack said. “He’s got the great intangibles, he’s got the great height. He makes things very difficult for his wide receivers consistently. From an accuracy standpoint, Mel, the easy layups, the missed free throws, those are hard things to fall in love.”

Ridder certainly has all the physical gifts, but he has only completed 61.5 percent of his career pass attempts. If he can get that percentage up, he’ll be a much more intriguing prospect.