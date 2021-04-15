Mick Cronin Reacts To Cincinnati Hiring Wes Miller

Roughly a week after firing John Brannen, the Cincinnati Bearcats found their next head coach. On Wednesday night, they hired UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller.

Miller, 38, was considered a candidate for the North Carolina job before it was given to Hubert Davis. Nonetheless, he sounds very excited about being the head coach of Cincinnati’s basketball team for the foreseeable future.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at the University of Cincinnati,” Miller said. “I’m thankful for President Pinto and John Cunningham for bringing me into the Bearcats family. I am honored to lead such a storied program and excited to get to work.”

Miller isn’t entering the best situation due to the mess that Brannen left behind, but at least he has the charisma needed to revamp the program. It also helps that he has a very successful coach’s approval.

Former Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin actually commented on the team’s move last night. He was very transparent with his thoughts, to say the least.

“Wes Miller is a good guy and a great young coach,” Cronin said.”I will always love the Bearcats and I believe UC has made a great hire and the future is bright.”

Cronin had such a great run at Cincinnati, owning a 296-147 record during his time with the program.

It’ll be tough for Miller to replicate that kind of production, but there’s a lot to like with this hire for Cincinnati.