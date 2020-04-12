Notre Dame Transfer WR Michael Young Announces Commitment

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Young has been planning to transfer since October, but has been holding off from finding a new team until he graduates.

But it looks like Young has completed his degree at Notre Dame, because he’s now found his new school. Speaking to Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated, Young announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.

In the interview, Young spoke glowingly about Luke Fickell’s program, which has been one of the AAC’s best in the past few years. But he also revealed that there was one coach on Fickell’s staff who sealed the deal: Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Young explained that Denbrock was one of the coaches who recruited him to Notre Dame in the first place. He said that Denbrock’s presence in Cincinnati had a “huge” impact on his decision.

“The impact Denbrock had on this decision was huge,” Young told Irish Illustrated. “From the time he sat in my living room when I was a 17 year-old to now, we’ve always connected. Football was just one of many things we talked about and I’ve always respected that. I’m excited to play for him… I definitely see where I fit and I like what I see. There’s a great opportunity there, especially with him leading the charge, and I’m excited.”

BREAKING: Former #NotreDame WR Michael Young is transferring to #Cincinnati. He spoke with @247Sports about his decision to pick the Bearcats. He also had a message for everyone about his time with the Fighting Irish. Story: https://t.co/0JEi0EbBf8 (FREE)@_LikeMike10_ pic.twitter.com/NWRIWuvbI0 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 12, 2020

In his freshman year, Young had four receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. The next year, he made seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown against LSU.

But he had just six receptions for 21 yards in three games for Brian Kelly this past year before deciding to transfer.

Do you think Cincinnati will be a good fit for Michael Young?