Pat McAfee Has 1 Very Bold College Football Playoff Team

ESPN’s College GameDay analysts updated their College Football Playoff picks this morning following the Big Ten’s decision to play beginning in mid-October.

Nearly every ESPN analyst is going with some combination of Alabama/Clemson/Ohio State/Big 12 team.

But not Pat McAfee.

The former NFL punter turned sports media personality has one very bold College Football Playoff team and he’s sticking with it. The former Indianapolis Colts fan favorite has Cincinnati making the playoff this season.

“It’s 2020,” McAfee said. “Cincinnati’s won 14 of their last 15 (games). I think this is the year, of all years, something crazy will happen. I think the state of Cincinnati gets into the College Football Playoff.”

McAfee also has Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia making the College Football Playoff. Notably absent from his list are Alabama and Oklahoma.

Cincinnati certainly looked good on Saturday. The Bearcats, led by Luke Fickell, defeated Austin Peay, 55-0, to open the season with a victory. They should be favored in every game outside of a road trip to UCF.

While Cincinnati’s College Football Playoff chances are probably minimal at best, it would be pretty awesome to see an in-state matchup with a national title spot on the line.

Sign us up for an Ohio State vs. Cincinnati College Football Playoff semifinal game.