Rece Davis Names The 1 Positive For Cincinnati Football

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season came out on Tuesday night, leading to ample discussion about where certain programs fell. Among the teams most upset with where they landed was Cincinnati.

The undefeated, 8-0 Bearcats slotted in at No. 6, behind five Power Five programs. Undefeated Georgia (No. 1) and Michigan State (No. 3) were expected to be above Cincinnati, but one-loss teams Alabama (No. 2), Oregon (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) were shockingly above Luke Fickell’s program.

The first set of rankings leaves Cincinnati with an uphill battle to get into the College Football Playoff this season. Not only did the committee basically make clear that the Bearcats need to win out to get into the Top 4, but they’ll also need some help from the teams in front of them, not to mention the few challengers behind them.

With all of that being said, Rece Davis did point out one thing that Cincinnati might have going for it with just a few weeks left to play. The ESPN host made note of the vast number of upsets already this year in college football, which could bring chaos to the teams around the Bearcats before season’s end.

“The best thing they have going for them is the fact there has been so much upheaval, that there have been so many ranked teams losing to unranked opponents,” Davis said Wednesday on ESPN’s College Football podcast. “The fact that they have 2 teams in front of them that if they stumble again they’re done—Alabama and Ohio State.”

Season has been full of upsets. ⁦@GoBearcatsFB⁩ could benefit from that. IF they look the part. DOMINATE inferior competition. pic.twitter.com/NAksXAiWEp — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) November 3, 2021

Just last week in college football, three Top-10 teams lost their match-ups. This season, 10 total programs ranked inside the Top-10 have lost to unranked opponents.

That should give Cincinnati at least the faintest bit of hope headed into the final third of the 2021 campaign. The Bearcats may be frustrated with their current standing, but they can only control what they can control.

That, and hope for mayhem to happen all around them.

Cincinnati will do its best to make a statement against 3-5 Tulsa this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.