Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach.

Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff.

Now that Fickell is gone, Cincinnati must search for a worthy successor. It may not have to look very far for its replacement.

According to Buckeye Scoop, Cincinnati will interview Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline for its head coaching gig.

Hartline has been coaching at Ohio State since 2017. He started as a offensive quality control coach before being promoted to passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The Buckeyes' receiving corps has been very productive under Hartline's leadership, developing playmakers like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

It's unclear if Hartline is at the top of Cincinnati's wish list. If he does land the job, that'd leave Ohio State with a huge hole to fill on its staff.

Cincinnati's head coaching search should really ramp up in the coming days.