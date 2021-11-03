The Spun

Robert Griffin III Not Happy With The Latest CFB Playoff Rankings

Robert Griffin III on the Baltimore Ravens sideline.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season were revealed. One of the biggest surprises was that Cincinnati landed at No. 6 despite being 8-0.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III unleashed a rant regarding Cincinnati’s ranking. He believes the Bearcats should have been included in the top four.

“Cincinnati not being in the top four is a clear sign from the committee that Group of Five schools have absolutely no chance to make the College Football Playoff in its current structure,” Griffin said. “No chance.”

Griffin also mentioned that Group of Five teams are being disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee.

“You’re telling the Houstons, the Louisianas, the SMUs, the Cincinnatis of the world that not only are they not invited to the dinner table, they can’t even park the cars out front. They might as well go ahead and change this structure right away.”

The Bearcats are most likely being penalized for not being in a Power Five conference. However, it’s worth noting that Luke Fickell’s squad defeated Indiana and Notre Dame on the road this season.

At this point, Cincinnati will need to win the remaining games on its schedule and hope two of the top four teams slip up.

Do you think Cincinnati deserves to be ranked in the top four?

