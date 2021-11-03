Robert Griffin III Not Happy With The Latest CFB Playoff Rankings

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season were revealed. One of the biggest surprises was that Cincinnati landed at No. 6 despite being 8-0.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III unleashed a rant regarding Cincinnati’s ranking. He believes the Bearcats should have been included in the top four.

“Cincinnati not being in the top four is a clear sign from the committee that Group of Five schools have absolutely no chance to make the College Football Playoff in its current structure,” Griffin said. “No chance.”

Griffin also mentioned that Group of Five teams are being disrespected by the College Football Playoff committee.

“You’re telling the Houstons, the Louisianas, the SMUs, the Cincinnatis of the world that not only are they not invited to the dinner table, they can’t even park the cars out front. They might as well go ahead and change this structure right away.”

.@RGIII goes OFF on Cincinnati being left out of the top four 😳 "Cincinnati not being in the top four is a CLEAR sign from the committee that Group of Five schools have absolutely NO CHANCE to make the College Football Playoff in its current structure." pic.twitter.com/8DFsXtkqoJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 3, 2021

The Bearcats are most likely being penalized for not being in a Power Five conference. However, it’s worth noting that Luke Fickell’s squad defeated Indiana and Notre Dame on the road this season.

At this point, Cincinnati will need to win the remaining games on its schedule and hope two of the top four teams slip up.

Do you think Cincinnati deserves to be ranked in the top four?