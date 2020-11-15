Former NFL WR Has Blunt Message For Those Upset With Luke Fickell

No. 7 Cincinnati moved to 7-0 on Friday after blowing out East Carolina with a score of 55-17. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and Pirates coach Mike Houston had a lengthy discussion after the game, presumably about Cincinnati’s efforts to run up the score late in the game.

While some people criticized Fickell’s aggressive late-game strategies, Torrey Smith believes in maximum effort at all times. Here’s what the retired two-time Super Bowl champ had to say about Fickell’s critics:

“I hate when this happens,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “It’s simple. Don’t get your ass whooped. The goal is to score as many points as possible. Don’t get mad, stop them.”

While Smith may have a point, Fickell and the Bearcats crossed a line when they ran a successful fake punt up 32 points in the fourth quarter. Senior linebacker Joel Dublanko took a direct snap on fourth-and-6 and ran the ball for 29 yards off the fake. The drive ultimately ended in a touchdown, sending Cincinnati’s lead to 49-10.

A shoving match, likely related to the fake punt, broke out later in the quarter when ECU scored a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the game. Directly after the scuffle, the Bearcats broke out a 75-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds left to give them the 55-17 final score.

Fickell told reporters after the game that the fake wasn’t a designed play and that he apologized to Houston in their postgame chat.

“We would not want to do it in that situation,” Fickell said, via USA Today.

It seems pretty hard to believe that the snap to the senior Dublanko on senior night was a fluke, but Houston will have to just take his word.

It’s tough to blame the Bearcats for wanting to run up the score a bit. Teams like Cincinnati always have to perform above and beyond their expectations if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff. With their lacking strength of schedule, Fickell and his team need to not only win every game, but win them in deciding fashion.

So far the Bearcats have done just that. Through seven games Cincinnati has outscored opponents by a total of 204 points.

Next week, the Bearcats travel to Orlando and take on UCF as they try to continue their unbeaten streak.