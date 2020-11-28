Urban Meyer Names 2 Teams That Should Be Ranked Higher

On Tuesday, the initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed to the public. According to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, there were two teams that were disrespected by their ranking.

Meyer believes BYU and Cincinnati should have been ranked much higher in the first CFP rankings. He made a strong argument for both programs during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

“I think Cincinnati should be higher, and I think BYU should be much higher,” Meyer said. “You take their helmets off and put them in the Pac-12, Big 12 or Big Ten, they could easily be in those conference championship games. That’s how good I think they are.”

BYU is currently the No. 14 team in the country despite blowing out every opponent on its schedule. Cincinnati has been just as dominant against better competition, but the committee believes Luke Fickell’s team doesn’t deserve to be higher than seventh right now.

"I think Cincinnati should be higher, and I think BYU should be much higher."@CoachUrbanMeyer, @ReggieBush, @Brady_Quinn, & @MattLeinartQB give their impressions of the first CFP rankings of the season #BigNoonKickoff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e7HQwCGA9l — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

FOX analyst Joel Klatt has a potential solution to solve this dilemma involving BYU and Cincinnati. He thinks the two schools should schedule a non-conference game against each other.

“Clear that BYU and Cincinnati need each other at this point,” Klatt wrote on Twitter. “Make it happen!”

The odds of BYU and Cincinnati scheduling a game in December are fairly low. That means they’re going to need a ton of things to go in their favor to make the Playoff.

Do you agree with Urban Meyer that BYU and Cincinnati should be ranked higher?