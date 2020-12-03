Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Ohio State’s Schedule

As Ohio State wait with baited breath to find out if their games against Michigan State and Michigan are still on, former head coach Urban Meyer has taken a look at their College Football Playoff resume. And he is not too impressed.

Appearing on Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt on Wednesday, Meyer suggested that one team that could surpass Ohio State in the final ranking is AAC giant Cincinnati. He pointed out that even if Ohio State finish their season with wins over Michigan State and Michigan, they still won’t have enough wins over good teams. Meyer believes that Indiana is the only good team the Buckeyes have beaten this year.

“If Ohio State plays and they don’t have a chance to beat a good team other than Indiana — because you look at Michigan State’s record and Michigan State is not a good team,” Meyer said. “You look at the Wolverines, they are not a good team. They’re really struggling. They could finish the season with one (impressive) win and you see Alabama has all these wins. Can you tell me Cincinnati has a worse schedule than Ohio State? No.”

Cincinnati is 8-0 with wins over Army, SMU, Houston, UCF and Memphis on their resume. Their next game is against No. 24 Tulsa, and a win would give the Bearcats victories over the teams ranked second through fifth in the AAC.

Urban Meyer wasn’t so bold as to suggest that a 10-0 Bearcats team would beat out an undefeated Big Ten Champion Ohio State team for a spot in the College Football Playoff. But he certainly planted some seeds of doubt for possible scenarios down the stretch.

If just one of the Buckeyes’ final two games are canceled, they will be ineligible for the B1G Championship Game. In that scenario, a 4-0 or 5-0 record might not be good enough to warrant a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Three of Ohio State’s wins this year have come against Nebraska, Rutgers and Penn State. Those teams have a combined four wins between them. Their aforementioned win against Indiana looks good, but was a lot closer than people expected.

Maybe Meyer is onto something, but maybe it won’t matter in the end.

It all comes down to how the Buckeyes finish the season.