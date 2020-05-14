Urban Meyer’s Son Walking On At Major College Football Program

Urban Meyer was a college football player before he was a college football coach. The three-time national title-winning head coach played defensive back at Cincinnati. Now, his son is following in his footsteps.

Nate Meyer, the son of Urban and Shelley, was playing baseball for the Bearcats. Luke Fickell has announced tonight that Nate Meyer will be a walk-on for the football team.

The 21-year-old will be a junior this fall. He’s decided to change sports in the hopes of becoming a college football coach like his dad.

“I fell in love with the whole environment and the people there,” Nate Meyer told Yahoo! Sports of his experience with the Ohio State football team. “I developed great relationships. After that, I had a fall season that didn’t have football. It hit me hard that I missed football.”

News: Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell tells ⁦@YahooSports⁩ that Nate Meyer, son of Urban, has joined the ⁦@GoBearcatsFB⁩ football team as a walk-on. Nate Meyer hopes to follow his dad’s footsteps in football coaching. https://t.co/aEr84YxosR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 14, 2020

Nate Meyer will reportedly be a wide receiver for Cincinnati, though his best chance of making an impact will likely be in another area.

“It’ll be interesting to see athletically if he can hang with some of those guys,” Fickell told Yahoo! Sports. “Special teams would be my picture of what’s fitting for him.”

Urban Meyer was a baseball and football player, too. He spent time in the minor leagues while playing football at Cincinnati.

The former Ohio State head coach began his career in 1985 at St. Xavier High School. He was then a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes from 1986-87 and his career took off from there. Urban Meyer retired with a 187–32 career record, one of the best of all-time.

It’ll be fun to see if Nate can follow in his dad’s footsteps.