Video: Cincinnati With The Touchdown Of The Day So Far

Cincinnati has suffered plenty of heartbreaking losses to Memphis over the past few years, but Luke Fickell’s squad is looking to flip the script this afternoon.

After turning over the football during the opening drive of the game, the Bearcats made a statement by going 75 yards in just six plays on the following drive. It was capped off by the best touchdown catch of the afternoon so far.

Desmond Ridder threw a deep pass into double coverage that Alec Pierce managed to high point and come down with for a 43-yard touchdown grab.

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mark Jones had a great call on the play, saying “Trick-or-treat, Bearcats. What a grab!”

Here’s the touchdown reception by Pierce:

Desmond Ridde hits Alec Pierce deep for a 43 yard TD! Helluva throw & catch! #Cincy pic.twitter.com/nd9ZIN6RoC — . (@FTBBurner11) October 31, 2020

Pierce missed the first few weeks of the season due to a knee injury, but he’s clearly back to full strength.

Last season, Pierce had 37 receptions for 652 yards and two touchdowns. As you can tell from that touchdown, he’s got the ability to make a huge play at any moment.

Memphis has tied up the score in this AAC showdown, but Cincinnati should be in good shape as long as Ridder and Pierce are on the same page.

Fans can watch the rest of this game between the Bearcats and Tigers on ESPN.