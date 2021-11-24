What Recruits Are Reportedly Being Told About Luke Fickell

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been mentioned as a popular candidate for several job openings. However, it doesn’t sound like he plans on leaving the Bearcats this offseason.

According to CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd, recruits are being told that Fickell is staying at Cincinnati beyond the 2021 season.

“Hearing that Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati,” Dodd wrote on Twitter. “Recruits being told such.”

This report from Dodd lines up with what four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio recently told Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia.

Eugenio, who visited Cincinnati this past weekend, said Fickell doesn’t plan on leaving the program.

“We spoke about it and he’s (Fickell) not leaving,” Eugenio said. “He’s not planning on leaving. We were talking—my dad’s the one who asked the question—and he said he’s not leaving. He’s not planning on moving, money wasn’t a factor to him. So he’s staying in Cincinnati and help them stay a winning program.”

Hearing that Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati. Recruits being told such. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 24, 2021

An argument can be made that Fickell’s stock will never be higher than it is right now, but it’s hard to blame him if he wants to remain at Cincinnati.

Fickell has turned Cincinnati into a legitimate national title contender over the past two seasons. Since taking over the program in 2017, he owns a 46-14 record.

Only time will tell if Fickell is truly committed to the Bearcats for the 2022 season.