The college basketball world is hurting today following the news that former UConn star Stanley Robinson passed away Tuesday at the age of 32.

Robinson, who starred for the Huskies from 2006-10, passed away at his home in Birmingham, Alabama. He was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a family residence by his mother at 7:45 p.m. ET yesterday, according to the Hartford Courant.

Jefferson County (Ala.) coroner Bill Yates said an autopsy was performed on Robinson today, with the cause of death pending test results. Yates added that there was “no evidence of foul play or trauma.”

Huffman High in Birmingham, Robinson’s alma mater, officially announced the news of his passing this morning.

“The Viking family mourns the loss of Stanley Robinson “Sticks”.True pioneer for the Huffman Basketball program. Continued prayers for his family and Children,” the tweet read.

Following the completion of his UConn career, Robinson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2010. However, the league lockout and ensuing injuries prevented him from ever playing in an NBA regular season game.

Robinson did manage to play in the G League, as well as abroad in Canada, Chile, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. He last played for Espanol de Talca in Chile.

Robinson is survived by his three daughters.