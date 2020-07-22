Former UConn Basketball Star Stanley Robinson Has Passed Away At 32

UConn basketball announced tragic news this morning. Former Husky star Stanley Robinson has passed away at age 32.

Details on Robinson’s passing are scarce right now, but the official UConn basketball Twitter account confirmed his passing moments ago.

“The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson,” UConn men’s hoops tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time.”

A native of Birmingham and the 2005-06 Alabama Mr. Basketball winner, Robinson was a high school All-America before becoming a standout for UConn from 2006-10. A dynamic athlete and electrifying dunker, Robinson helped the Huskies reach the 2009 Final Four.

For his career in Storrs, the 6-foot-9 Robinson appeared in 126 games, making 103 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest and was chosen with the 59th-overall pick in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Robinson never played in an NBA regular season game but did have stints in the G League as well as in Canada, Chile, Iceland, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. He most recently played for Espanol de Talca in Chile.

Legendary UConn head coach Jim Calhoun offered his condolences for his former player this morning via Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant.

“Just a really, really sweet kid. The world was harsh for him, because he was such a caring, giving person,” Calhoun said.

Robinson just celebrated his 32nd birthday last week, making this news even more shocking and gut-wrenching. Not shockingly, the UConn fan base is mourning his death heavily.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Robinson’s friends and family, as well as the entire UConn men’s hoops community, during this difficult time.