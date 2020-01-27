UConn Women’s Basketball Has An Amazing Tribute To Gianna Bryant

Tributes and memorials to the late, great Kobe Bryant are being erected all over the world. But the Lakers legend isn’t the only one receiving a special honor at a basketball game today.

Kobe’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who tragically lost her life in the helicopter crash, is being honored by UConn women’s basketball tonight.

Ahead of their game against Team USA, the Huskies put a No. 2 jersey and a bouquet of flowers on a chair, dedicated to the 13-year-old basketball prodigy.

You can see the tribute in this photo here:

.@UConnWBB is honoring Gianna Bryant ahead of their game vs. Team USA tonight. pic.twitter.com/tzK0IVrfjm — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Speaking to the Hartford Courant, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said that Gigi was looking forward to taking a visit to their program with her famous father.

“He was looking forward to coming up here and bringing his daughter for a daddy-daughter kind of trip, just the two of them,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said afterward. “That’s why we didn’t make such a big deal about it. But, obviously, it was a big deal in a lot of ways.”

Gigi was known for being fond of UConn, and the Hartford Courant noted that she was “hellbent” on joining the Huskies when she was ready for college.

This is a tremendous gesture by the Huskies.