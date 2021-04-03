Bill Walton’s Comment On Houston’s First Half Is Going Viral

Of the two Final Four games today, most figured the undercard between 1-seed Baylor and 2-seed Houston would be fairly close. Baylor has been the second best team in the country behind Gonzaga most of the season, but Houston was a very game AAC champion, who looked solid through most of the NCAA Tournament run. To the chagrin of college hoops fans, and broadcaster Bill Walton, they don’t look up to the task against the Bears tonight.

Hopefully UCLA can give Gonzaga a run tonight, because the early game has not lived up. Baylor ran out to a huge lead on Houston, shutting down every Cougar not named Marcus Sasser. The Bears took a 45-20 lead into the half, and are up 52-32 at the first timeout of the second half.

Sasser has 19 points right now. No other Cougar is above six, and star guards Quentin Grimes (two points, 1/6) and DeJon Jarreau (four points, 2/8) have been totally stymied. Jared Butler is off to a hot start for the Bears, with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

ESPN’s Bill Walton, a true treasure of the college basketball world, is as disappointed in the start as the rest of us. During a radio call of the game, Walton said Houston’s first half was like a “son-in-law” in that “you kind of hoped for better.”

Bill Walton called Houston’s 1st half performance a son-in-law…..”you kind of hoped for better” — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) April 3, 2021

That’s a pretty brutal take, coming from the typically joyful Walton. For his sake, we hope his alma mater doesn’t give a repeat of this performance in the late game against the powerful Zags.

Walton has been getting a ton of love during the Big Dance thanks to the Pac-12’s unexpected dominance through the first few rounds. UCLA is the final team dancing, and it is by far the most unexpected Final Four team, reaching the final weekend after starting out with an 11-seed in the First Four game. The Bruins have been playing dramatic games through this entire tournament, so hopefully they can make it interesting against the No. 1 overall seed.

