College Basketball World Reacts To Houston Reaching Final Four

Houston players celebrate after reaching the Final Four.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 29: The Houston Cougars celebrate after defeating the Oregon State Beavers in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The first ticket to the 2021 Men’s Final Four has been punched. Second-seeded Houston is in the Final Four for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Back in the days of Phi Slama Jama in the early 1980s, Houston made three-straight Final Fours from 1982-84, with back-to-back national championship appearances those final two trips.

Since then, the Cougars have made the tournament only seven times, but now, they’re back on its biggest stage. Houston dominated Oregon State, the No. 12 seed in the Midwest, for much of the game, leading by as many as 14 points in the second half.

Even after the Beavers rallied to tie the game at 55 late, the Cougars remained composed enough to control the action down the stretch and pull out a 67-61 victory. They’ll now face the winner of Baylor-Arkansas in a national semifinal on Saturday.

As the clock struck zero in Indianapolis, reactions to Houston’s victory began to pour in.

It certainly has been an incredible run for Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars, and it’s not over. This team is capable of winning it all.

By the end of tonight, Houston will know who it faces in the Final Four. Baylor and Arkansas are about to tip off on TBS.


