The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Houston-Memphis Finish

A closeup of the Houston Cougar's mascot standing besides the band.TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 24: The Houston Cougars mascot Shasta performs with the band during the second half of the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes at BOK Center on March 24, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As Jon Rothstein would say, “This is March!”

March Madness has officially arrived in the college basketball world, as Houston and Memphis gave us one of the craziest finishes in a long time on Sunday afternoon.

Houston, the No. 9 team in the country, topped Memphis on an insane buzzer-beater.

The Cougars topped the Tigers, 67-64, to improve to 21-3 on the season. Houston should be in line for a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament. Memphis, meanwhile, dropped to 15-7 on the year with the loss.

The finish was a wild one, with Memphis tying things up late on a crazy end-of-game sequence.

Unfortunately for Memphis, that was not the craziest shot of the game. The craziest shot of the game came seconds later, when Houston hit a game-winning shot from halfcourt.

It doesn’t get much wilder than this:

Here’s another look at the epic finish:

Hopefully we get plenty more finishes like that in the weeks to come, though this one will obviously be very tough to top.

Major conference tournaments are set to begin this upcoming week, with Selection Sunday a week away.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.