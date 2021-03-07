College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Houston-Memphis Finish

As Jon Rothstein would say, “This is March!”

March Madness has officially arrived in the college basketball world, as Houston and Memphis gave us one of the craziest finishes in a long time on Sunday afternoon.

Houston, the No. 9 team in the country, topped Memphis on an insane buzzer-beater.

The Cougars topped the Tigers, 67-64, to improve to 21-3 on the season. Houston should be in line for a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament. Memphis, meanwhile, dropped to 15-7 on the year with the loss.

The finish was a wild one, with Memphis tying things up late on a crazy end-of-game sequence.

Boogie Ellis (@BoogieEllis) hit the clutch game tying 3 which should have sent #9 Houston to overtime vs Memphis if it weren’t for the Houston Heroics pic.twitter.com/74VPEDZ83m — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 7, 2021

Unfortunately for Memphis, that was not the craziest shot of the game. The craziest shot of the game came seconds later, when Houston hit a game-winning shot from halfcourt.

It doesn’t get much wilder than this:

Here’s another look at the epic finish:

THIS IS HOW THE MEMPHIS-HOUSTON GAME ENDED!!!! MARCH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yyfrGXltL5 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 7, 2021

Hopefully we get plenty more finishes like that in the weeks to come, though this one will obviously be very tough to top.

Major conference tournaments are set to begin this upcoming week, with Selection Sunday a week away.