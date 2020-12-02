College Football Program Has Game Canceled For 8th Time

Thee 2020 college football season will go down in history as one of the wildest seasons to ever have been played.

Of course, playing football during a pandemic will do that. Each and every week it seems like a new program is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forces at least one game to be postponed.

Over the past few weeks, there have been at least 10 and sometimes upwards of 15 games postponed or canceled in a given weekend. Unfortunately, a few programs have been hit harder than others.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Saturday’s game between Houston and SMU has been called off. That’s according to college football insider Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: Saturday's #SMU vs #Houston game is off due to COVID-19 issues at SMU… This is the EIGHTH game the Cougars have had wiped out this season. @BillyEmbody first reported the SMU news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2020

According to Feldman, that’s the eighth game the Cougars have had either canceled or postponed so far this season.

Houston was set to kick off the season on September 3 against Rice. That game was canceled, as were Cougars next two games against the Baylor Bears and North Texas Mean Green.

Houston managed to play games in six consecutive weeks after those three games. However, the Cougars haven’t been on the field since November 14 – a win over the South Florida Bulls.

Next up for Houston is a game against Memphis scheduled for December 12.