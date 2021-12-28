The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dana Holgorsen Postgame Drama

Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen wasn’t thrilled about being second to speak during the postgame presser.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was allowed to speak first as his team lost 17-13 to Houston, but Holgorsen thinks it should have been the other way around.

“Yeah, we need to have separate press conferences,” Holgorsen said. “Ya know, we won the game and I’m just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don’t quite understand that. I’d get that together.”

He also reportedly told Harsin to “hurry up” from outside the door.

Houston staged a fourth-quarter comeback against Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl and pulled off the victory. Quarterback Clayton Tune was a big help in that and finished with 283 yards through the air with two touchdowns and one interception.

The college football world had some clever reactions to Holgorsen doing this.

Houston finished this season 12-2 overall while Auburn finished below .500 (6-7) for the first time since 2012.

