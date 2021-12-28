College Football World Reacts To Dana Holgorsen Postgame Drama

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen wasn’t thrilled about being second to speak during the postgame presser.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was allowed to speak first as his team lost 17-13 to Houston, but Holgorsen thinks it should have been the other way around.

“Yeah, we need to have separate press conferences,” Holgorsen said. “Ya know, we won the game and I’m just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don’t quite understand that. I’d get that together.”

He also reportedly told Harsin to “hurry up” from outside the door.

He also yelled hurry up during Bryan Harsin’s conference from outside the door. https://t.co/TDWzTdDEVQ — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 28, 2021

Houston staged a fourth-quarter comeback against Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl and pulled off the victory. Quarterback Clayton Tune was a big help in that and finished with 283 yards through the air with two touchdowns and one interception.

The college football world had some clever reactions to Holgorsen doing this.

Very on brand from Dana Holgorsen. https://t.co/ngo0MOF4s2 — Jason Marks (@OnTheMarksMedia) December 28, 2021

We do not deserve Dana Holgorsen. https://t.co/YsMlBUdMEA — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) December 28, 2021

Dana Holgorsen was clearly ready to get to the airport and get back to Houston. https://t.co/NNYqGgGIGi — Dragons' Lasso of Truth (@dragonslasso) December 28, 2021

Dana Holgorsen is a vibe. Left a Power 5 school to Group of 5 school and now he’s yelling at a coach to wrap up his presser after beating him. I love this stupid sport. https://t.co/aF8ti6nzuA — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 28, 2021

I only covered one season of Dana Holgorsen at WVU but I miss him every day. https://t.co/04QCronaVl — Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) December 28, 2021

Dana Holgorsen is the perfect example of a guy you’d like to hang out with but wouldn’t want to be your team’s coach https://t.co/7yHoDuUHXX — B1G_Ryan (@B1G_Ryan) December 28, 2021

Houston finished this season 12-2 overall while Auburn finished below .500 (6-7) for the first time since 2012.