College Football World Reacts To Viral Lee Corso Anniversary

Lee Corso wearing an I Love New York T-Shirt while posing for a photo with Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Houston on Nov. 19, 2011 to preview a thrilling matchup between the SMU Mustangs and Houston Cougars. During that episode of College GameDay, ESPN’s Lee Corso dropped an F-bomb while on air.

Corso made it seem like he was going to pick SMU because he held up a megaphone with the program’s logo on it. He then said “Ah, f*** it,” and chucked the megaphone off the set.

With Houston and SMU set to face off this weekend, the Cougars posted the video of Corso dropping an F-bomb on College GameDay on their Twitter account.

This never gets old,” Houston Football tweeted. “It’s been 10 years since Lee Corso had one of the best moments in College GameDay history right here in Houston.” 

Here’s the hilarious clip of Corso that’s going viral this Thursday.

Perhaps the funniest part about this video is the way Kirk Herbstreit puts his hands over his face after Corso’s blunder.

“Herbstreit’s reaction when Corso drops the F-bomb is always my favorite part of this,” Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic tweeted.

“One of my favorite College GameDay moments,” Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal said. “Corso kept it 100 and Herbstreit’s reaction was priceless.”

Of course, there are plenty of people who love this video simply because it shows how authentic Corso is while on air.

“He’s a National treasure,” ESPN’s Rene Ingoglia tweeted.

“All time classic episode,” a college football fan tweeted.

We’re not so sure Corso will honor the 10-year anniversary of this video by dropping an F-bomb on set this Saturday, but we’re sure he’ll find some type of way to entertain the crowd.

This weekend’s edition of College GameDay will take place outside of Spartan Stadium in East Lansing to preview an incredible matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State.

