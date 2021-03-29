Dick Vitale Predicts Winners Of Monday’s Elite Eight Games

Moments before the start of tonight’s Elite Eight doubleheader, ESPN commentator Dick Vitale revealed his picks for both games.

Dickie V has consistently gone with Gonzaga as his national title pick, but he’s adjusted his Final Four as the bracket has progressed. Tonight, he’s rolling with both favorites.

Vitale is picking second-seeded Houston to take down 12th-seeded Oregon State and No. 1 seed Baylor to outlast third-seeded Arkansas.

“The VBDI says [Houston and Baylor] fans will be jumping with joy tonight as they will get W’s & be in the FINAL 4,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Tonight’s first regional final, Houston-Oregon State, is already underway. Baylor-Arkansas will follow.

You can catch both games on CBS.