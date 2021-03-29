The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dick Vitale Predicts Winners Of Monday’s Elite Eight Games

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Moments before the start of tonight’s Elite Eight doubleheader, ESPN commentator Dick Vitale revealed his picks for both games.

Dickie V has consistently gone with Gonzaga as his national title pick, but he’s adjusted his Final Four as the bracket has progressed. Tonight, he’s rolling with both favorites.

Vitale is picking second-seeded Houston to take down 12th-seeded Oregon State and No. 1 seed Baylor to outlast third-seeded Arkansas.

“The VBDI says [Houston and Baylor] fans will be jumping with joy tonight as they will get W’s & be in the FINAL 4,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Tonight’s first regional final, Houston-Oregon State, is already underway. Baylor-Arkansas will follow.

You can catch both games on CBS.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.