Former College Football Safety Killed In Shooting Tuesday Night

A former Houston Cougars defensive back was reportedly killed in a shooting on Tuesday evening.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that former Cougars safety Earl Foster was killed in East Houston on Tuesday night. Foster played at Houston from 2012-15, appearing in 49 games.

Foster was reportedly found dead outside of a gas station in East Houston. According to the report, “[a] female companion was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The shooting reportedly occurred somewhere other than the gas station. “The vehicle arrived at the gas station and asked for help,” per the report.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Houston letterman Earl Foster. Our thoughts and prayers are with Earl’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Houston’s official football account tweeted late Wednesday night.

We are saddened by the passing of former Houston letterman Earl Foster. Our thoughts and prayers are with Earl's family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/XcUsO29Pi8 — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) April 2, 2020

Foster’s position coach at Houston also posted a heartfelt message.

“The relationships & bonds built thru competition, the grind & fellowship last forever. Very saddened today to hear of the loss of one of our brothers. Please keep Earl & his family close you your hearts, in your thoughts & prayers, Love you buddy,” he wrote.

The relationships & bonds built thru competition, the grind & fellowship last forever. Very saddened today to hear of the loss of one of our brothers. Please keep Earl & his family close you your hearts, in your thoughts & prayers, Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/hvk1J2w2Y1 — Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) April 1, 2020

Our thoughts are with Earl’s friends and family during this difficult time.