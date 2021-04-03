Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Houston Tonight

All the momentum the Houston Cougars had entering the Final Four came crashing down in the first half against the Baylor Bears.

Houston simply couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half against Baylor. At one point, Kelvin Sampson’s squad went six minutes without a made field goal.

To make matters worse, the Cougars had no answer for the Bears’ dynamic backcourt of Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. They combined for 26 points and nine assists in the first half.

This disastrous first half for the Cougars left every college basketball fan saying “Houston, we have a problem.”

Marcus Sasser showed up in the first half for Houston, scoring 17 points in the first half. The rest of his team though had a combined three points, which is about as bad as it gets.

The Cougars won’t have any chance to win this game if Quentin Grimes and Dejon Jarreau can’t get going offensively.

Grimes is usually the go-to scorer for Houston, but he hasn’t made a single shot in the first half against Baylor. He’s been flustered by Butler and Mitchell’s intensity on defense.

The second half of the Baylor-Houston game will resume on CBS. The winner of this game will either face Gonzaga or UCLA in the national title game.