Former College Football Linebacker Charged In Double Murder

Linebacker Zamar Kirven, who most recently played for the Houston Cougars in college football, is facing capital charges in Texas for a double homicide.

According to KWTX, Kirven was identified as the alleged suspect in the shooting of two people in Mart, Texas earlier this morning. The victims were aged 22 and 20 and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said that the two of them may have been slain in their sleep.

A potential motive in the homicide is unclear, per the report. However, the report does note that Kirven knew the victims and grew up playing football with them.

Kirven has been in the transfer portal since December. Per the Houston Chronicle, he was kicked off the team after the season for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Zamar Kirven joined the Cougars in the 2018 recruiting class after a standout career at Mart High School.

As a freshman, Kirven had eight tackles in six games. He saw a little more action, including a handful of starts the following year. As a sophomore in 2019, he had 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass defended and a fumble recovery in eight games.

This past year Kirven appeared in the team’s final three games and ended the year with two tackles plus one tackle for loss. The dismissal came after the season.

We will do our best to offer updates as this situation continues to develop.