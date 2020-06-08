Houston Grad Transfer OL Jarrid Williams Announces Commitment

Former University of Houston offensive lineman Jarrid Williams has committed to Miami, he announced Sunday evening.

Williams started 19 games at Houston over the last few seasons. He was targeted by a number of Power 5 programs, including Florida State and USC.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to be recruited by and learn from some amazing football coaches,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank the coaches at Baylor/Ole Miss/FSU/USC/Miami for giving me a chance to play my last season with them.

“With that being said, I have decided to finish my career and earn a Masters Degree at the University of Miami.”

At Miami, Williams will compete for a starting tackle position. He’ll also reunited with his former UH teammate D’Eriq King. King, a grad transfer quarterback, will be the starter in Coral Gables this season.

Besides Williams and King, Miami also welcomes Temple defensive end Quincy Roche, FIU kicker Jose Borregales and Florida offensive lineman Issiah Walker as grad transfers.

In 2018, Williams started 13 games at right tackle for the Cougars. He allowed just two sacks and 13 pressures and received an 80.8 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Williams started the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury.