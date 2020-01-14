Houston QB D’Eriq King Has Entered Transfer Portal

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King chose to drop some major news during the national championship game. He’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The dual-threat star, who redshirted this season, originally said he planned to stay at Houston for the 2020 season. However, many thought he was bound to leave instead.

“I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family!” King tweeted Monday night.

Before electing to redshirt, King threw for 663 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 312 yards and six scores in four games. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible elsewhere in 2020.

King immediately becomes the hottest commodity on the quarterback transfer market. As a junior in 2018, he threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 scores.

We’d expect any major program that needs a quarterback next season to be interested in King. He is that much of an impact player.

When all is said and done, King will likely wind up finishing his career playing at a Power 5 program.