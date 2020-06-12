On Friday afternoon, a school announced the suspension of voluntary workouts following an increase in symptomatic student athletes.

Houston announced six of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately after testing the athletes, the school decided to shut down voluntary workouts for the time being.

It’s an unsurprising, but notable, consequence of having student-athletes back on campus for workouts. Although the workouts are voluntary, most athletes will want to get back on the field/court for their respective seasons.

“Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Friday afternoon.

Houston is hardly the first school to have student-athletes test positive for the virus.

Over the past few weeks, programs from around the country have reported a handful of athletes testing positive. Earlier this afternoon, Clemson announced three athletes – including two football players – tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Texas recorded its highest one-day tally of new cases since the pandemic emerged. With a spike in cases spreading around the state, Houston-area officials are reportedly “getting close” to reimposing stay-at-home orders.

This won’t be the last time a school decides to suspend workouts. It will be interesting to see how programs around the country deal with issues like this during the heart of their actual seasons.

Would a football team like Alabama or Ohio State take a game off if cases spike?

We’ll have to wait and see.