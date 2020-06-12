The Spun

School Suspends Voluntary Workouts After 6 Student Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

The Houston Cougars carrying the American flag and UH flag enter the field before playing against the Rice Owls sat TDECU Stadium.HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: The Houston Cougars carrying the American flag and UH flag enter the field before playing against the Rice Owls sat TDECU Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, a school announced the suspension of voluntary workouts following an increase in symptomatic student athletes.

Houston announced six of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately after testing the athletes, the school decided to shut down voluntary workouts for the time being.

It’s an unsurprising, but notable, consequence of having student-athletes back on campus for workouts. Although the workouts are voluntary, most athletes will want to get back on the field/court for their respective seasons.

“Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Friday afternoon.

Houston is hardly the first school to have student-athletes test positive for the virus.

Over the past few weeks, programs from around the country have reported a handful of athletes testing positive. Earlier this afternoon, Clemson announced three athletes – including two football players – tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Texas recorded its highest one-day tally of new cases since the pandemic emerged. With a spike in cases spreading around the state, Houston-area officials are reportedly “getting close” to reimposing stay-at-home orders.

This won’t be the last time a school decides to suspend workouts. It will be interesting to see how programs around the country deal with issues like this during the heart of their actual seasons.

Would a football team like Alabama or Ohio State take a game off if cases spike?

We’ll have to wait and see.

