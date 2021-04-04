The Spun

Kelvin Sampson Had 3-Word Message After Loss To Baylor

A closeup of Houston Cougars basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars coaches during a practice session ahead of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at the Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the NCAA Tournament rolled on with two Final Four games and a chance to play for the national title on the line.

In the first game of the day, the Houston Cougars faced off against the Baylor Bears. The latter has been arguably the best team in the country not named Gonzaga all season long.

However, after a pause in activity due to COVID-19, the Bears struggled. Baylor eventually got back to its winning ways and ran through most teams in the NCAA Tournament with relative ease.

That was the case once again tonight with a dominant 78-59 win over the Cougars. Following the loss, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson had a three-word reaction.

“We’ll be back,” he said about taking the Cougars to the Final Four this season.

Sampson has been the head coach at Houston since taking over in 2014. In his seven seasons as the team’s head coach, he’s led the team to the NCAA Tournament three times – it would be four if there was a tournament in 2020.

The Cougars have made impressive runs in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. In 2019, Sampson led the Cougars to the Sweet 16. After no tournament last year, he improved on that Sweet 16 run with a Final Four appearance this year.

There’s no doubt the Cougars will be a contender against next season.


