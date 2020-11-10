Longtime College Hoops Voter Says He’s Quit The AP Poll

With the college basketball season just around the corner, John Feinstein of the Washington Post has announced that he will no longer partake in the AP Top 25 poll.

Unlike most voters, Feinstein did not have Houston ranked in his preseason poll. Apparently his decision to not rank the Cougars in his top 25 sparked outrage from that fan base.

After receiving far too many insensitive remarks on social media, Feinstein announced that he will no longer vote for AP polls.

“Congratulations Houston fans. You were the last straw,” Feinstein wrote on Twitter. “While I 100 percent believe the AP should published each voter’s ballot every week, I’ve decided, after voting for 23 years, I no longer need the kind of abuse directed at me over a basketball poll.”

Feinstein doesn’t want Houston fans to feel like they’re the only ones who have made him reach this point. That being said, the longtime college hoops voter is officially done partaking in preseason polls.

“I have too much to do that’s actually important,” Feinstein continued. “I think you all should throw yourselves a party to celebrate because my no longer voting will no doubt greatly affect the fortunes of your basketball team. I love sports, but I find this sort of behavior depressing.”

Fans need to learn what is and isn’t considered crossing the line.

At the end of the day, a preseason poll is all about speculating which teams will play well when the regular season begins. It makes no sense to put Feinstein on blast when we haven’t even seen the Cougars play yet.