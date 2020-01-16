Report: Frontrunner Emerges For Transfer QB D’Eriq King

A frontrunner has reportedly emerged for the top college football quarterback on the market. Just days after entering into the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Houston QB D’Eriq King might have one preferred school.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have reportedly emerged as the top contender for King. This would be a massive pickup for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

Houston beat writer Joseph Duarte has the latest on the developing story:

“Sources: #Miami has contacted Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, who announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal. Arkansas is regarded as the front-runner but King has not ruled out other schools,” Duarte said on Twitter.

It appears King’s recruitment is far from over. But as of now, Arkansas finds itself as the favorite.

The Miami Hurricanes are also trying to get involved, as the Hurricanes have reached out to King to gauge interest. It’s unclear if the former Houston QB is considering Miami.

King is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He’s clearly the most coveted transfer player on the market.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound dual-threat has thrown for 4,925 yards and 50 touchdowns in 35 career collegiate contests. King is just as much a threat on the ground, rushing for 1,421 yards and 28 additional scores during that span.

The school that lands King could be in for a very special season in 2020.