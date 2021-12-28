There Was Some Postgame Drama Between Auburn, Houston

It wasn’t enough for Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen to beat Auburn in this afternoon’s Birmingham Bowl. He had to make sure to leave his mark postgame as well.

According to WBRC’s Lynden Blake, Holgorsen had the second postgame press conference slot, following up Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. Apparently, Harsin was moving fast enough for Holgorsen’s liking.

Per Blake, Holgorsen yelled for Harsin to hurry up while he was still speaking with the media, then began his own press conference griping about how long Harsin took.

He also yelled hurry up during Bryan Harsin’s conference from outside the door. https://t.co/TDWzTdDEVQ — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 28, 2021

Very on brand from Dana Holgorsen. https://t.co/ngo0MOF4s2 — Jason Marks (@OnTheMarksMedia) December 28, 2021

Maybe Holgorsen was just trying to get home as soon as possible. More likely, he was trying to bust chops.

With today’s 17-13 win over AU, Houston finished 12-2 on the season. It was also Holgorsen’s first bowl win as a head coach since the 2015 Cactus Bowl when he was at West Virginia.

As for Auburn, the Tigers fell to 6-7 with he loss to the Cougars. It is the first losing season for the program since 2012.