7 Schools Reached Out To 5-Star PG Transfer Andrew Nembhard

After two years and 67 starts at Florida, former five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard is going to transfer.

By the looks of things, Nembhard is finding no shortage of potential suitors at all. On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello revealed that seven big programs are already reaching out to him.

Per the report, Memphis, Duke, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Oregon, UCLA and USC are all sending out feelers. However, Nembhard has not yet named a leader or revealed his own list of schools.

Over the past two years for the Gators, Nembhard has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019 after starting 36 games for the Gators.

But it was a tumultuous season for Nembhard and the Gators. After starting the season ranked No. 6 in the nation, the Gators went 2-2 to begin the campaign, losing to FSU and UConn.

Florida would rally to win four straight, beating Xavier in the Charleston Classic championship game. But a pair of December losses to Butler and Utah State preceded the Gators going unranked for the rest of the regular season.

The Gators finished the year with a 19-12 record, and could very well have made the NCAA Tournament.

But whatever plans head coach Mike White has for Florida in the 2020-21 season will have to go on without his star point guard.

