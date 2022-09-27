Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Memphis Basketball

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers talks with Lester Quinones #11 during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It has been reported multiple times that Memphis allegedly committed several violations between 2019 and 2021. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced its ruling from its Independent Accountability Resolutions Process investigation.

Per an official press release, the NCAA's IARP has concluded that for Level II violations and five Level III violations occurred in Memphis' case.

Memphis has received three years of probation. That'll span from Sept. 27, 2022, to Sept. 26, 2025.

During this probation period, Memphis will be required to have at least one counsel from the university's Office of Legal Counsel attend two NCAA Regional Rules Seminars. The program must also inform all men's basketball prospective student-athletes in writing about the probation period.

The NCAA has also handed out a $5,000 fine and vacated three games from Memphis.

Overall, this isn't really a steep punishment for Memphis.

The IARP stated in its findings that Penny Hardaway didn't provide benefits for recruiting purposes. That's because he established himself as a head coach with a "long-standing philanthropic commitment, particularly to youth in the economically disadvantaged Memphis community, even prior to becoming an athletics booster."

Hardaway is getting ready for his fifth year as the head coach of the Memphis men's basketball team.