College Football All-American RB Not Playing This Season

One of the top running backs in college football has reportedly opted out of the 2020 season.

Kenneth Gainwell, a preseason All-American and 2019 first-team All-AAC running back, has opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

His father confirmed the decision on Sunday night.

“He decided that he didn’t want take any chances with the coronavirus going on. You don’t want to to get out there and get sick and bring it to us, his brother or his teammates,” Gainwell Sr. told the Commercial Appeal on Sunday evening.

UPDATE: I spoke with Kenneth Gainwell's father who confirmed his son has opted out this season due to concerns over COVID-19. Curtis Gainwell Sr. said the family has lost four members to the virus, including an uncle who was buried this weekendhttps://t.co/mt5KfqP7tX — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) August 31, 2020

Gainwell Sr. tragically revealed that their family has lost four members after contracting the virus, including someone who had a funeral this weekend.

A decision on the 2021 NFL Draft has not been made yet, though, his father said.

Gainwell could be one of the top three or five running backs in the 2021 NFL Draft class. It’s unclear how much players’ stock will be impacted by the lack of a college football season if they opt out.

Memphis is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season this upcoming Saturday. The Tigers are set to open the year on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.