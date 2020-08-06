The Spun

Former LSU QB Peter Parrish Announces Transfer Destination

Pom Squad of the Memphis Tigers celebrate with the fans after a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 17: Pom Squad of the Memphis Tigers celebrate with the fans after a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers defeated the Rebels 37-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU transfer quarterback Peter Parrish has made his transfer decision, just a month after deciding to leave the LSU program.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound dual-threat QB couldn’t carve out a role for the Tigers during his two years with the program. But many still believe Parrish is capable of becoming a prominent starting quarterback for a mid- to lower-tier school.

The former LSU QB announced his transfer destination this week. Parrish is heading to the AAC to link up with the Memphis Tigers.

Parrish has the potential to be a star in the Memphis offense. The former LSU QB has often been compared to Alabama/Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. That skill-set translates well to the Tigers’ offense.

Parrish is clearly excited to get to work for the Tigers in coming years.

“They’re a great program and a great team, and the players and coaching staff made me feel like I’m a part of the team already,” Parrish said, via 247Sports. “That’s all I can really ask for, and I can’t wait to get there.”

Now, after spending two years with the LSU Tigers, he’s heading to the Memphis Tigers. It’ll be exciting to see what Parrish can do in the Memphis offense.


