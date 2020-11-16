James Wiseman Says He’s Only Worked Out For 2 NBA Teams

Former Memphis center James Wiseman is one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft, and widely expected to be a top-3 pick. But based on who Wiseman has been working out for, he knows that he’s going to be taken very early.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Wiseman said he has only worked out for two NBA teams. He’s met with the Golden State Warriors (2nd overall pick) and the Charlotte Hornets (3rd overall pick).

Wiseman has not worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the 1st overall pick. Per the report, he has not even had any meetings with the franchise.

Unless the Warriors and Hornets disliked what they saw in Wiseman, it looks like he won’t be falling past third. But both teams could use a player of his caliber. The likelihood that Chicago or Cleveland can take Wiseman feels low.

James Wiseman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports. He committed to Memphis, where he intended to play under NBA legend Penny Hardaway.

But the NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible and suspended him after only three games. Wiseman ultimately withdrew from Memphis to prepare for the NBA draft.

Whoever does pick Wiseman though gets a 7-foot tall big man who will still be 19 when the season starts.

Which team do you see James Wiseman getting drafted by?