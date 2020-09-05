Memphis Football Player Confirmed As Shooting Victim

Last Sunday, Memphis football senior defensive back John Broussard was one of two shooting victims after a fight near campus. On Friday, his identity was confirmed, just before the team’s Saturday season opener against Arkansas State.

According to reports, there was a large fight involving 10 people on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. Shots were fired, hitting two people, including Broussard in the leg. Another victim was shot in the lower back. His status is unknown.

Another Memphis football player, senior wide receiver Demonte Coxie, was a witness to the shooting. It is unclear if either player was involved in the altercation leading to the shooting. So far, no charges have been filed in the incident.

“We have been made aware of an incident that occurred involving some student-athletes at an off-campus location,” Memphis athletics said in a statement, via Local 24 News‘ Jeni DiPrizio. “The student-athletes are safe, and the incident will not impact participation in our game against Arkansas State University tomorrow. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

Here is the narrative from the football report. pic.twitter.com/ZObDcgWl8P — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) September 4, 2020

Broussard, who was shot in the leg in the incident, is reportedly still listed as a second-string cornerback for the Tigers today. As the statement says, his participation isn’t being limited either, so it sounds like he may actually play tonight.

Looking at the latest Memphis football depth chart for Saturday’s game vs. Arkansas St., which has been updated since Monday, John Broussard (who reportedly got shot in the leg and taken to hospital Sunday) is still listed as 2nd-strong CB. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) September 4, 2020

Broussard is a former four-star recruit, who began his college career at Auburn. He transferred to Memphis in late 2018, and registered six tackles last season, after gaining eligibility after his transfer.

Tonight’s Memphis-Arkansas State game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

