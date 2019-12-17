Longtime Memphis Fan Dies After Attending Game At Tennessee

Rodell Boyd, a lifelong Memphis Tigers fan, died shortly after attending the team’s game at Tennessee this weekend. Some of those that went to the game in Knoxville with him point blame at UT.

The 88-year old was a four-decade member of Memphis’ booster club, the Rebounders. A group of 10 fans say they requested handicap seats for the game, but were rejected by the school.

Instead, the group was seated high up in the upper-deck, 65 “steep steps” up in the top section of Thompson-Boling Arena according to his daughter. Boyd reportedly took a nasty fall during the game while dealing with the stairs.

From WREG in Memphis:

(Boyd’s friend Johnnie Rainey) said they requested about 10 handicap-accessible tickets for elderly members like 88-year-old Boyd, but they were told that couldn’t be done. “They were told they were really just for season ticket holders or their fans and weren’t available,” Rainey said. Rainey is frustrated and wishes the University of Tennessee had given their group more consideration and blames the steep steps for Boyd’s death.

He suffered cardiac arrest, and was transported from the arena, according to Tennessee officials who dispute the allegations that the school wouldn’t let them buy handicap seating.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Medical personnel responded to an apparent cardiac event involving a fan at Saturday’s basketball game against Memphis, and the individual was transported from the arena. Handicap-accessible seating is available to all arena visitors who request it–regardless of which team they support–both in advance and if they express a need while attending a game.

Other family members “believe it was just his time,” per the report.

Memphis, No. 11 in the most recent AP Poll, scored a huge 51-47 win over the Vols on the road.

Our thoughts go out to Rodell Boyd’s family and friends during this difficult time.

