Watch: Insane Punt Return In Memphis vs. Mississippi State

On paper, Memphis vs. Mississippi State looked like it could be a wild one. It has delivered in the last few minutes.

Memphis has a 28-23 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs just scored to cut that down to one score, after Memphis made it 28-17 on a wild punt return.

MSU punted on fourth-and-6 from their own 47 yard line with 5:36 left in the game. The ball hit down at around the Memphis two-yard line, before bouncing forward about seven yards.

It looked like Mississippi State had it downed, but it was deemed a live ball. The Tigers’ Calvin Austin III saw that the Bulldogs special teamers were unaware, scooped the ball, and took it 94 yards for a score.

It looked like a nearby referee was trying to blow it dead, but the play wound up standing. The punt return put the Tigers up by 11 with just a few minutes left in regulation. Things aren’t done yet.

WTF JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/LGMWxtCKZW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2021

Mississippi State answered, going down the field in 2:33, capped by a Will Rogers-to-Malik-Heath touchdown pass from nine yards out. On the ensuing kickoff, Mississippi State appeared to recover an onside kick, but an illegal block was called just before what looked like a picture-perfect recovery.

Mississippi State recovered the onside kick but the Bulldogs are called for an illegal block before the ball goes ten yards. They'll kick it again!!! pic.twitter.com/WH4Psej4Ij — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 18, 2021

Moments later, Mississippi State looked like it may have recovered a Tigers fumble, but Memphis maintained possession. As of this writing, they have possession up five with 2:49 left in this game.

These two sides tend to play entertaining games. That has definitely been the case in the last five-plus minutes of this fourth quarter.

