Mike Miller Reportedly Lands New Job After Leaving Memphis

Back in June, former NBA swingman Mike Miller resigned from his role as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis to spend time with his family. A little more than a month later, Miller has landed another coaching gig.

According to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Houston High is hiring Miller to become the next head coach of its basketball team. The two-time NBA champion will replace Charlie Leonard, who told Parrish that he’s retiring.

Landing a well-respected figure like Miller is a huge win for Houston High. He’ll now have the chance to show what he learned from Penny Hardaway during his time at Memphis.

Miller will also have the chance to coach his son at Houston High. Mason Miller is a four-star recruit from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Houston High coach Charlie Leonard told me today he is indeed retiring — and a source confirmed to @CBSSports that former Memphis assistant and NBA star Mike Miller will be Houston High’s next head coach. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 15, 2020

This is the perfect opportunity for Miller to coach basketball while still getting to spend time with his family. Who knows, it could lead him to bigger and better jobs down the road.

Players on the Houston High basketball team might be a little starstruck when they first sit down with their new coach. Miller had a long and productive career in the NBA, spending time with the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Heat, Magic, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Wizards.

We’ll see if Miller can become the next NBA player to find success as a head coach.