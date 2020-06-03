Prominent College Basketball Assistant Is Stepping Down Today

One of Penny Hardaway’s top assistants is moving on from the Memphis Tigers. Mike Miller, a longtime former NBA player and a key recruiter on the staff, is stepping down.

The 40-year old, two-time NBA Champion made his announcement out of the blue today. Miller joined Memphis’ staff under Hardaway in April 2018. This was his first major coaching opportunity, after his 2017 retirement from pro basketball.

“The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank,” Miller said in his official statement. “Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family.”

“As much as I’ve loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it’s time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next,” Miller explained. “I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much! I will always be a TIGER.”

Mike Miller had serious Memphis basketball roots from his time in the NBA. After being taken No. 5 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2000, he was traded to the Grizzlies in 2003, and stayed there through 2008.

Miller bounced around to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards, before landing with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the Miami Heat. He won a pair of title with that team, but returned to the Grizzlies in 2013-14. He retired after stints in Cleveland and Denver.

Like the rest of the country, Miller has likely gotten more family time over the last few months than most of his career to this point. Given what has gone on in the country this year, it isn’t a huge surprise to see anyone decide to put family first.

