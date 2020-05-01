No. 8 CBB Recruit Moussa Cisse Names Top 6

There aren’t many bigger recruits out there right now than Lausanne Collegiate School’s Moussa Cisse. The 2021 big man has the attention of major programs across the country.

Cisse is the No. 8 overall player in the class, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. He comes in at No. 3 among centers and the Memphis-based star is the top recruit in Tennessee.

Penny Hardaway has done a great job keeping local talent home. He hopes that Cisse is the next one to stay home and star for the Tigers. The program cracked the top six that he puts out this afternoon.

Former Memphis head coach John Calipari is also a major competitor, with the Kentucky Wildcats. UK and Memphis are joined by Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, and LSU in the final list. His announcement from moments ago:

There are some early predictions for where Moussa Cisse will wind up. Three of the five logged at 247 have him staying home to play at Memphis, while LSU also lands a vote.

At Rivals, three of the five votes go to LSU, with Memphis landing the other two by the site’s analysts and publishers.

The new top six list comes just weeks after Cisse put out a top 10. Alabama, Illinois, Tennessee, and USC didn’t make the cut from that list.