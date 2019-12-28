Photos: Shocked Memphis Fans Go Viral vs. Penn State

The Cotton Bowl Classic didn’t disappoint as Memphis and Penn State were quite effective on offense. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the fourth quarter of action ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Memphis didn’t shy away from the challenge this afternoon against Penn State. This was the first game without Mike Norvell, who left for the job opening at Florida State.

Ryan Silverfield showed that he can handle the team moving forward, but it still wasn’t enough to lead the Tigers to a win over the Nittany Lions.

With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady White had a pass intercepted by Marquis Wilson. It essentially iced the game for Penn State.

After the interception happened, the ESPN cameras caught a few priceless reactions from Memphis fans.

Check it out:

Memphis fans everywhere pic.twitter.com/ghQDHUdRH8 — Anton Chigurh (@burninglipps) December 28, 2019

The Tigers still would have been trailing if White led them to a touchdown on that drive. Nonetheless, the fact that he threw an interception in Penn State territory had Memphis fans in disbelief.

Memphis fans should still be proud of their team, which finished the season with a 12-2 record.

As for the fans in Happy Valley, they have to be pleased with how Penn State finished the year on a positive note.