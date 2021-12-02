The NCAA Has Reportedly Added A New Bowl Game

Bowl season is almost upon us and by the looks of things it’s going to be one of the biggest bowl seasons ever. The NCAA has actually gone to lengths to make sure it is.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the NCAA is adding a 42nd bowl game this season. Per the report, this was done to ensure that all 84 of the bowl-eligible teams get a chance to play in one.

The only details available on the bowl game at this time are that it will be played in Texas on an ESPN network. But the date and venue remain to be determined.

This bowl game will also allow Hawaii to play against Memphis in the upcoming Hawaii bowl. Hawaii went 6-7 in the regular season while Memphis went 6-6.

While many fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite teams get to playing bowl games, there are some who aren’t thrilled that we’re getting a new one.

Plenty of people have taken to Twitter, angrily declaring that the NCAA needs fewer bowl games, not more:

Come on. Participation Trophy Much? — Louis Oliverio (@LouisOliverio) December 2, 2021

We need less bowls, not more — champagne toast 🙌🏽 (@RyanJShaw18) December 2, 2021

But whether you love the incredible number of bowl games or loathe it, bowl season and all of wackiness that goes with it is here to stay. And it’s not going anywhere either.

Will your team be participating in bowl season now that the number of bowl games has increased to 42?