Top Transfer Earl Timberlake Announces His Decision

As a freshman at Miami, former four-star forward Earl Timberlake appeared in just seven games due to injuries and decided to take his talents elsewhere after the season. After nearly a month in the transfer portal, he’s found a new home.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Timberlake has committed to the University of Memphis. He’ll be joining a Tigers team that just claimed victory in the NIT, finishing at 20-4 on the season under third-year head coach Penny Hardaway.

“I felt like I can learn a lot from (coach) Penny Hardaway — all he’s done in his career,” Timberlake told ESPN. “I like the way they defend, they have the No. 1 ranked defense in the country. I can add to that. I like how they see my game. They know I can pass and they’ll help me get back to defending the way I know I can defend and try to win a national championship. I appreciate everyone for recruiting me and I’m going to do my best at Memphis.”

Coming out of high school in 2020, Earl Timberlake was a four-star prospect and the No. 35 player in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 7 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Maryland.

BREAKING: Top transfer target Earl Timberlake has committed to play for Penny Hardaway and Memphis, he tells ESPN. Timberlake was a projected first-round pick before dealing with injuries all season.https://t.co/dFz6uwSJQv — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 8, 2021

Timberlake made his debut for Miami with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists against Jacksonville in January. He would have four more games with double-digit points before his season was abruptly ended.

Perhaps with more starts and fewer injuries, he’ll be able to realize his full potential with the AAC giants.

Under Penny Hardaway, the Tigers have gone 63-32 with a 32-19 in-conference record. The NCAA Tournament has eluded Memphis so far under Hardaway’s watch, but they are recruiting very well.

Will Earl Timberlake lead Memphis to the NCAA Tournament in 2022?